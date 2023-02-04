Health ministry, UAE firm ink MoU to boost plasma collection

ISLAMABAD: In order to increase plasma collection in Pakistan, the federal health ministry and Hayat Biotech reached an agreement on Thursday.

The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, according to a statement, signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) to gradually boost Pakistan’s plasma industry.

Plasma scarcity around the world has become a major issue ever since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. Plasma donations in the United States have decreased by 20% between 2019 and 2020, according to the Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association (PPTA), which is based in the United States.

During the Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel’s visit to the UAE, the MoU was signed.

The statement added that Hayat Biotech, one of the leading biotechnology businesses in the MENA region, and the office of Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum have signed the memorandum of understanding.

Pakistan’s efforts to establish a comprehensive plasma sector will benefit from this.

Plasma is the main ingredient in plasma-derived pharmaceuticals, which treat a wide range of rare, chronic, and potentially life-threatening conditions.

By establishing an all-encompassing plasma collection entity within the nation, Hayat Biotech will collaborate closely with the health ministry to address the national plasma shortage.

The Memorandum of Understanding stipulates that the collection centers will be established in stages while simultaneously developing Pakistan’s technological capabilities and capacity for long-term operations.

Both sides’ officials have stated that the move will assist in addressing the critical need for plasma-based therapies for patient welfare.