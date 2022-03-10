Islamabad The Ministry of Health and the Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University (STMU) inked then, a Memorandum of Understanding the stipulates for common sweats by the signatories to foster the docket of Universal Health Coverage UHC in Pakistan. The three- time extendable Scowl provides for aligning medical and public health education, training, service and exploration with UHC.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for HealthDr. Faisal Sultan nominated the private a critical mate in achieving timely and meaningful progress towards UHC; this cooperation can not be overemphasized, he said.

Pakistan has agreed to achieve UHC for its population by 2030 as handed for in the Sustainable Development Goals. The UHC conception requires peoples’ access to health services, when and where demanded, and without facing any fiscal rigors. The government is making significant advances in the area by allocating and adding finances time after time and introducing a literal health card for public.

STMU, a federally charted university involved in exploration and tutoring conditioning in health and confederated lores, is composed of colorful sodalities, constituent institutes and a tutoring sanitarium. Global Institute of Human Development (GIHD) is a constituent unit of STMU involved in top academic exploration that has also innovated the nation’s veritably first School of Universal Health Coverage (SUHC).

Dr. Zafar Mirza, former Health Minister and Professor of Health Systems and Population Health at the Global Institute of Human Development GIHD — a constituent unit of STMU acquainted the followership about the vision, charge and strategy of the country’s veritably first School of Universal Health Coverage (SUHC) innovated by GIHD. He developed the proposed part of SUHC in capacity structure of health directors, academia, development interpreters, and media.

Before, the Founding Director of GIHDDr. Syed Usman Hamdani participated his studies about the vision and exploration undertakings of the institute, and their practical policy impact. WHO’s focal person on internal healthDr. Khalid Saeed, stressed the sweats being made by the UN body to promote internal health in UHC environment in Pakistan.

Richard Jingoists, CEO of British Asian Trust ( Club), complimented GIHD, the Health Ministry and WHO for integrating internal health into primary healthcare. Dr Muhammad Aamir, Dean Faculty of Health Lores, explained how STMU will play its part by integrating the UHC conception in classes and training modules to prepare youthful croakers able of conducting UHC to the communities they conclude to serve.

WHO’s Country Director for Pakistan, Dr Palitha Mahipala, Chancellor STMU,Dr. Manzoor Kazi and Vice Chancellor STMU,Prof. Dr Muhammad Iqbal Khan, also expressed their commitment with the docket of UHC in Pakistan and participated their excitement about being a part of this game- changing bid. Dr Kazi appreciated assured complete support of the STMU and Shifa family to make this important public health docket a success and an illustration for other businesses to emulate.