Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the online service of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) in Islamabad on Thursday, wherein he stated that access to universal healthcare will change the lives of Pakistani citizens.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad in connection with the launch of an online service of PMC, PM Imran said that the modern system will help in improving the performance and quality of medical colleges.

“The government will stand by you and will be at the ready to assist you in any way because your success means the success of the entire country’s health system,” the prime minister added.

PM Imran said that many developed countries do not have a universal healthcare system right now, but Pakistan, in spite of the hits the economy has taken, “is moving towards universal health coverage”.

He said that health care is a revolutionary step in Pakistan adding that the cards have been issued to all citizens in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

“People did not have the buying power before. Now people have a health card. Health care is not just health care, it is an entire system in itself,” maintained the premier.

He said that this card would cover 50 percent of the population, who cannot otherwise access medical facilities easily. He also informed that the private sector is being incentivized to provide duty-free imported medicines.

Source: https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/2021/04/15/health-card-is-an-entire-system-in-itself-says-imran/