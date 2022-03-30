Travis Head limited a remarkable return to limited over justice with a fiery century before taking two lattices to anchor Australia’s thumping 88- run palm over Pakistan in the first day- night transnational in Lahore on Tuesday.

Head’s 72-ball 101 guided Australia to a grueling 313-7 before the 28- time-old turned his arm over for 2-35 to coliseum Pakistan out for 225 in45.2 overs.

Leg- incentive Adam Zampa also starred with the ball, taking 4-38 in ten probing overs.

The palm gives Australia a 1-0 lead in the three- match series, their tenth consecutive ODI palm over Pakistan since January 2017.

Nature Imamul Haq hit a fighting 96-ball 103 while commander Babar Azam made a 72-ball 57 but with the asking rate swimming around9.5, Australia were noway in mistrustfulness of palm.

Haq hit six boundaries and three sixes in his eighth One-Day International century but was sailed by paceman Nathan Ellis in the 39th over with 110 demanded off 66 balls.

Haq added 96 with Azam for the alternate gate after nature Fakhar Zaman fell for 18 and another 38 with Khushdil Shah (19) for the sixth gate.

Azam, who hit six boundaries in his knock, came the alternate fastest batter to complete ODI runs in 82 innings, one further than South African Hashim Amla’s record.

Azam was trapped leg-before gate by Mitchell Swepson in the 25th over before Head dismissed Saud Shakil (three) and Iftikhar Ahmed (three) to further jolt Pakistan.

Zampa finished with the lattices of Mohammad Rizwan (ten), Hasan Ali (two), Mohammad Wasim ( oh) and Khushdil.

Before, Head knocked his alternate ODI hundred and Ben McDermott hit a career-stylish 55 from 70 balls after Australia were transferred in to club by Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Head, playing his first ODI since November 2018, cracked 12 boundaries and three sixes and put on 110 for the opening gate with commander Aaron Finch who made 23.

Head took a single off incentive Iftikhar to reach three numbers off 70 balls, the fastest ODI century by an Australian against Pakistan.

He beat David Warner’s record from 78 balls in Adelaide in 2017.

With the score at 209-2 in the 33rd over, Pakistan pulled back with three lattices for just 21 runs in the space of 39 balls, dismissing McDermott, Marnus Labuschagne (25) and Alex Carey (four).

Cameron Green (40 not out), Marcus Stoinis (26) and Sean Abbott (14) helped Australia score 50 in the last five overs and get past the 300- mark.

Green hit three boundaries and a six in his 30-ball knock.

For Pakistan, leader Haris Rauf took 2-44 and debutant leg- incentive Zahid Mahmood finished with 2-59.

Australia, formerly missing crucial players similar as Warner, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc for multiple reasons, were further depleted after incentive Ashton Agar tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

The remaining two matches are on Thursday and Saturday, also in Lahore.