HBL PSL: Multan topples Quetta’s winning run to take the lead in the standings

In the current Pakistan Super League (PSL), fast bowler Muhammad Ali took three wickets for 19 runs as Multan Sultans ended the winning run of Quetta Gladiators on Sunday.

The Sultans’ bowlers eventually got their groove and forced their way back into the match, winning by 13 runs at the Multan Cricket Stadium after a game of ups and downs.

Not the result we wanted as we fell 13 runs short 💔

We will come back strong in the next game ✌️👊#PurpleForce #MSvQG #HBLPSL9 pic.twitter.com/zYxXmnkkcM — Quetta Gladiators (@TeamQuetta) February 25, 2024

After laying the groundwork for the 181-run chase, the Gladiators lost the plot in the latter part of their innings. Khawaja Nafay scored 36 off of 31 to lead Quetta in scoring.

Captain of the Gladiators Rilee Rossouw made a quick thirty from eighteen, hitting two sixes and one four, until Aftab Ibrahim got the better of him at short cover when he tried to drive him.

Jason Roy lost his wicket to Mohammad Ali shortly after hitting him for a six over midwicket in the third innings of the chase, so Quetta’s start was never smooth.

He had already been up against Ali and had made it through near LBW situations. Before English bowler David Willey hauled him back to the pavilion for just 24 off 13, Saud Shakeel was looking threatening.

Before Ibrahim sent Rossouw back to the dugout, Quetta dug deep with Nafay and established a partnership.

By the time Quetta bowled their 17th over, they had completely lost the plot, and Rossouw’s wicket proved to be the game-changing moment. And even though Sherfane Rutherford produced some fireworks, Willey’s double-wicket 17th over was the final blow to Quetta.

Earlier in the day, Multan, batting first, introduced explosive opening batsman Usman Khan, who made an early impression by slamming three fours and scored a rapid 14 off 7 before being stumped by Abrar Ahmed.

Before South African Reeza Hendricks and Multan captain Muhammad Rizwan embarked up a 79-run partnership and Rizwan was dismissed by West Indian Akeal Hosein at the beginning of the 14th over, Rizwan struck another half-century.

After Hendricks was sent out in the final over of the innings, Tayyab Tahir came to the crease and the two played some incredible strokes.

By that point, the damage had been partially done as well as Multan had scored enough runs to defeat Quetta handily.

Hendricks continued to be Multan’s leading scorer, finishing with 72 from 47 hits, including seven fours and four sixes. With two fours and four sixes, Rizwan scored 51 off of 42.

Tahir, meanwhile, blasted four fours and one six to score 35 off of 22.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, the regular wicketkeeper batsman for Quetta, had a head injury and had to be substituted. Sajjad Ali, a concussion substitute who could only muster two off two, took his place.

Ali, the quick bowler for the Sultans, was declared the player of the match after taking three wickets for 19 runs in just four overs.

SOURCE: DAWN NEWS