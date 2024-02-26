HBL PSL: Lahore Qalandars drop their sixth straight game

In spite of Rassie van der Dussen’s spectacular century, Peshawar Zalmi gave Lahore Qalandars their fifth straight loss in the current Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Sunday.

After pursuing 212 runs, Lahore ultimately lost by 8 runs, and Peshawar moved up to fourth place in the standings.

Dussen managed to keep Lahore in the match until the very last over, although Peshawar was always ahead due to a lack of assistance from the opposing team.

Paul Walter of Peshawar let up just nine runs when 18 were needed off the final over, guaranteeing Lahore’s defeat in the current edition. Dussen, on the other hand, was stranded at the other end with 104 off 52, including seven 4s along with six 6s.

Hero of the previous match, Sahibzada Farhan of Lahore, lasted just two overs at the crease before being removed by Afghanistan’s Naveenul Haq, who attempted to slash him through the square area.

Haseebullah Khan, the wicketkeeper for Peshawar, caught him for fifteen runs off of twelve.

Luke Wood of England bowled Fakhar Zaman for a meager 4 off 8 as he battled to time the ball throughout his innings, continuing his awful run of form with the bat.

Dussen was joined at the crease by West Indian Shai Hope, and the two of them scored 71 before Salman Irshad bowled full outside off, which resulted in a thick inside edge and a delivery that rattled the wood.

Throughout the match, Lahore made a number of dubious choices, starting the youthful Ahsan Hafeez and Jahandad Khan before the seasoned Sikandar Raza as well as Carlos Brathwaite, even though the needed run rate was approaching 13 runs per over.

Even though Hafeez along with Khan did not contribute much to the bat, placing them ahead of Raza and Brathwaite gave the latter two an impossible task to accomplish.

Earlier in the evening, youthful aggressive opener Saim Ayub and Peshawar captain and Pakistan’s top batsman Babar Azam scored 136 runs for the first wicket to lay the groundwork for an enormous total. After a cautious start, Ayub hammered a 55-ball 88 runs that comprised eight 4s as well as four 6s. Babar scored a reasonable 48 from 36 balls.

Rovman Powell, a West Indian, took Babar’s position and smashed the bowlers all over the field while scoring 46 off 20 at a strike rate of 230.

The lone noteworthy bowling effort for Lahore came from captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, who took three wickets for 33 runs in his four-over stint.

The injured Haris Rauf had to be replaced by Muhammad Imran for Lahore. However, Imran quickly discovered that he was at the whim of the batters in Peshawar, who carried him to cleaners everywhere.

With the exception of Afridi, Lahore employed seven different bowling options, but none of them were able to halt Peshawar’s hitters’ onslaught.

Because of his 88-run innings that won the game, Ayub was declared the player of the match.

