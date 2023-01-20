Hashim Amla announces retirement at 39

LONDON: Hashim Amla, a great South African hitter who led Surrey to the English county championship last year, announced his retirement from cricket on Wednesday.

In 2019, the 39-year-old retired from international cricket.

From 2004 to 2019, Amla played for the Proteas in all three formats and scored 18,672 runs. He is South Africa’s second-highest Test run scorer behind Jacques Kallis.

His 311 runs not out against England in July 2012 at The Oval remains South Africa’s highest Test score.

He stated to the Surrey website, “I have great memories of the Oval ground, and to finally leave it as a player fills me with immense gratitude for what has been.” Alec Stewart, director of cricket for Surrey and former captain of England, referred to Amla as a “true professional.”

Hashim’s retirement from the Surrey County Cricket Club will be bittersweet, but we are all proud of his outstanding career. He continued, “He will quite rightly go down as a great of the game.” Hashim is a wonderful person and a great cricketer. On and off the field, he has been a tremendous source of information for the team.

“He has shown his willingness to dig in and do what is necessary to get his team a result in tough games, in addition to posting big scores at crucial moments.”