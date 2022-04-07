Hamza Shehbaz ‘elected’ Punjab chief minister, opposition claims

Following the government’s decision to seal off the Punjab assembly, the common Opposition held a emblematic session on Wednesday taking PML-N leader Hamza Shabaz as the chief minister.

PML-N leader and MPA Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan has claimed that further than 200 MPAs were present at the hostel for the session.

Members from the PML-N, PPP, PTI’s Jahangir Khan Tareen and Abdul Aleem Khan groups attended the session, with PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz also present.

After the resolution to handpick Hamza as the new chief minister was accepted, the session witnessed loud chants, including” principal minister, Hamza Shahbaz”.

The Tareen and Aleem groups decided to support the Opposition’s seeker for the chief minister’s office as they’ve parted ways with the PTI and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The chief minister’s office had fallen vacant after PTI’s Usman Buzdar abnegated following PM Imran Khan’s decision to nominate PML-Q’s Pervaiz Elahi as the new CM.

Weeping after witnessing the form, Maryam told Geo News that her gashes were the gashes of palm, as she supplicated for her departed mama, Kulsoom Nawaz, who failed at a sanitarium in London.

Meanwhile, Hamza, while talking to intelligencers, said it was unfortunate that the assembly session couldn’t take place moment, as he slammed Speaker Pervaiz Elahi for barring MPAs and media help from entering the assembly’s structure.

“These people are playing with the Constitution (.) they can not understand what’s passing with them in Punjab and the Centre,”Hamza told intelligencers, who are anticipated to have a tough competition with Elahi for the top niche.

The PML-N leader slammed the PTI government for derailing the frugality and worsening the extremity.”The stock request is bearish, while the bone has reached a major high.”

Moving on, the Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly slammed the PTI- led government for locking Aleem, Tareen, Maryam, and other Opposition leaders for” vengeance”.