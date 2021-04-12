Gun salutes fired across UK to mark Prince Philip’s death

Gun salutes echoed around the United Kingdom on Saturday as the military paid solemn tribute to Queen Elizabeth II’s husband Prince Philip after his death aged 99.

Coordinated 41-round salutes to the former Royal Navy commander were fired at one round per minute from 12:00 (1100 GMT) in London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast, as well as at naval bases, from ships at sea, and in the British territory Gibraltar.

The number of shots fired — the longest salute used according to military protocol — has been fired in the past to mark the deaths of queen Victoria and wartime prime minister Winston Churchill.

Similar salutes were also held in Canberra and Wellington, as the queen is head of state in Australia and New Zealand.

Source: https://www.dawn.com/news/1617612/gun-salutes-fired-across-uk-to-mark-prince-philips-death