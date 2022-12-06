Gujarat, PM Modi’s home state in India, is about to elect his party to power

AHMEDABAD: Three exit polls conducted on Monday indicated that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will secure a commanding majority in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state, consolidating the party’s standing ahead of national elections in 2024.

The Hindu-nationalist BJP has not lost state assembly elections in the western industrial state since 1995, making it a stronghold. Before becoming prime minister in 2014, Modi was Gujarat’s chief minister for 13 years.

Despite critics pointing to rising inflation, unemployment, and growing religious polarization, Modi maintains a strong base among India’s Hindu majority population, which contributes to his continued popularity in the country. In 2024, he wants to run for a third term.

During the second and final phase of The BJP faced a difficult battle in the days leading up to the polls against the main opposition, the Indian National Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which emerged in 2012 out of an anti-corruption movement. India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, waves to his supporters as he arrives to cast his vote.

Exit polls indicate that the AAP is expected to gain some seats while the Congress party, which has been in power for 137 years, is expected to lose a lot of them.

ABP-CVoter’s projection indicated that the BJP would win 128 to 140 seats, a larger majority than in 2017, when it won 99 of the total 182 seats.

According to ABP-CVoter, the AAP is expected to gain three to eleven seats from zero, while the Congress is expected to win 31 to 43 seats, or nearly half of the 77 seats it won in 2017. On Thursday, the results are due.

The exit poll conducted by TV9 Gujarati predicted that the BJP would win 125 to 130 seats, the Congress would win 40 to 50 seats, and the AAP would win three to five seats.

News X — Jan Ki Baat’s projection showed that the BJP would win 117 to 140 seats, the Congress would win 34 to 51 seats, and the AAP would win six to 13.