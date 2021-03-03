Rawalpindi City Commissioner, Captain (retd.) Muhammad Mehmood has announced the establishment of a freelance IT hub in an area of four Kanal on Murree Road to promote IT and IT-related employment opportunities for the youth.

He made the announcement at a meeting to review the Freelance IT Hub and its related projects. The meeting was attended by the Chief Metropolitan Officer, Ali Abbas Bukhari, and other officials.

As per Commissioner Mehmood, the new IT hub will provide companies and individuals full access to high-end facilities, and will enable the swift deployment and development of futuristic technologies.

He added that that companies that acquire the hub’s facilities will be required to provide an on-demand rental work area to IT firms, freelancers, and start-ups, where an around-the-clock supply of power and the facility of high-speed internet will also be available.

Pakistan’s IT sector is currently undergoing regular shifts to accommodate the emerging trends in smart technology. With most of the global workforce going online due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, developing countries across the world are gaining traction in the race for technological supremacy.

Pakistan is also making efforts to stay in the race by establishing numerous IT hubs and technology parks in every major city.

Source: https://propakistani.pk/2021/03/02/govt-to-establish-freelance-it-hub-in-rawalpindi/