Govt not considering ‘major changes’ to Army Act: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said Wednesday that the government wasn’t considering making “major changes” to the Pakis­tan Army Act(PAA) 1952.

“Media hype over emendations to the Pakistan Army Act is uncalled for,” the defence minister stressed after a original diurnal reported that major changes would be made to the law.

“Government isn’t considering any major changes in the said Act. SCP had demanded review of applicable clauses of PAA in its judgment in CP39/2019, which shall be complied with in due course. ”

In its report, Daily Dawn said the government “seems” to be considering amending the army act to empower the appointing authority — the high minister — to retain “any seeker through a simple announcement, rather than having to go through a complex, indigenous process”.

The report further mentioned that after some changes, the report will be laid down before the Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases(CCLC) after the Ministry of Defence’s nod last month. Latterly, it’ll land before the congress for legislation.

The reports come as the army is each set to see a change of command, with Chief of Army Staff( COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa all set to retire coming month. The army chief is busy conducting farewell visits currently.

PML- N — the major stakeholder in the ruling coalition — has decided that thesenior-most military functionary whose name will be at the top of the list transferred to the high minister would be appointed for the coveted niche.