Govt imposes section 144 in Gwadar for one month

The commonplace government on Wednesday declared the burden of segment 144 in the port city after the passing of a police officer during fights by the Haq Do Tehreek, the home service said.

Due to the policeman’s death, Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah Langove issued an order on Tuesday to file a first information report (FIR) against Haq do Tehreek Chairman Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman.

Constable Yasir Saeed, who had been sent to protect the Haq do Tehreek sit-in protestors, was killed, according to Balochistan Police.

Rallies, sit-ins, and any other public gathering of more than five people are prohibited under section 144. The public display of weapons has also been outlawed by the government.

The constable’s death prompted Chief Minister Balochistan to direct the authorities to apprehend the alleged perpetrators. A report on the incident has been requested, and the arrest of the suspects will be handled by a special team.

“Such episodes are grievous. The home minister suggested that an FIR be filed against chairman Haq do Tehreek.

Our Forces peacefully dealt the entire process of #Hakdotehreek at Gwadar. But writ of the State challenged. Constable Yaser embraced #Shahadat with the wilful action of some miscreants present in the mob. Every democratic process will be supported but within the constitution. — Meer Zia ullah Langau (@MeerLangau) December 27, 2022

Coastal Highway blocked

Monday, seven Haq do Tehreek supporters, including their leader Hussain Wadala, were apprehended by the police, prompting a protest near Gwadar’s Sarbandan area that resulted in the closure of the Coastal Highway.

The protesters wanted to see fewer checkpoints, make it easier to trade across the border, and put an end to deep-sea fish trawling in the sea near Gwadar.

Under the direction of Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman, the HDT staged protests in Gwadar for nearly eight weeks.

Farah Azeem, a spokesperson for the Balochistan government, said that protesters tried to shut down the Gwadar port, which led to the arrest of some of them by the police.

She added that the attitude of the movement is provocative.