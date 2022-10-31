Govt hasn’t decided to allow long march in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Sunday said the government hasn’t decided whether to let the long march enter Islamabad or not.

Speaking during Geo News programme “Naya Pakistan”, Sanaullah said “It has not yet been decided whether to allow them entry into Islamabad. They would be allowed to enter if they insure a peaceful kick.”

The innards minister participated that the government has expanded the boundaries of the Red Zone and the PTI would be allowed to enter the capital if they insure their kick would take place according to the court’s decision.

opining on the audio discussion between PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur and a man named Asad Khan on bringing security to the long march, Sanaullah said “They shouldn’t be allowed to enter Islamabad grounded on the audio that surfaced history.”

A day agone, the minister participated a purported blurted audio of Ali Amin Gandapur, who could be heard speaking about bringing arms for the long march which, according to Sanaullah, was PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s plan to spread chaos in the capital.

“Some people are wanted. Once they’re set up, their intentions will be revealed through interrogation,” the minister informed in the programme.

On concession offers

Speaking about the concession offer by the PTI chief and party leaders, Sanaullah said that Khan transferred the communication to talk about the election date and the army chief’s appointment.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif didn’t accept Imran Khan’s suggestion,” he participated, adding that Pervez Khattak and Fawad Chaudhry also communicated (the government) for a analogous discussion a many days back.

“Four to five days agone, Fawad Chaudhry said let’s sit down and talk. He was averring for the election to be held from March to April, we’re suggesting October,” the minister said sharing details about the PTI’s offer for talk.

“We asked them not to lay bets, but addresses can be held unconditionally,” Sanaullah informed when talking during the programme.

The minister added that PTI is divided into two coalitions.

“One body supports the insanity, while the other ever want a way out,” he participated italicizing Khan’s strictness to talk with the Opposition.

“It’s Imran Khan’s narrative to not talk to the Opposition,” he said further stating that according to Khan’s narrative dying is better than sitting with the Opposition.

Sanaullah said that politicians lead toward dialogue to resolve issues.

Opining on Khan’s asseveration on the two pivotal matters including the army chief’s appointment, Sanaullah said that his party’s position has always been that of no hindrance in politics.

We wanted to talk to them about not snooping, he said and added that Khan’s politics pushes hindrance for his own sake.

Prime minister is the applicable person to decide the army chief’s appointment and election date

Arshad Sharif’s killing opining on the contended pitfalls to Arshad Sharif, Sanaullah said that the trouble alert was issued upon request.

“Imran Khan had the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister issue the trouble alert,” he claimed to add that none of the intelligencers who have fled the country so far has reported any trouble.