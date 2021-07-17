Govt has dropped another bomb on people of country

during a

He strongly condemned the rise in prices of sugar, edible ghee, and flour.

Shehbaz said that increase in the prices of sugar, flour, and ghee shows that the govt is totally blind to the rising poverty within the country and the plight of the poor. He said that the worth increase of ghee from Rs 170 per kg to Rs 260 per kg and flour from Rs 820 per 20 kg to 950 per 20 kg may be a testament to the government’s failure. the rise in sugar price at utility stores from Rs 68 per kg to Rs 85 per kg shows that there’s nobody running the country, he said. Shehbaz said he had warned in his budget speech that the 2021-22 budget was nothing quite a deception and a fraud. Ever since the govt presented this budget, the rate of inflation had shot through the roof and therefore the prices of virtually everything had increased manifold, he stated. He said PTI tried to deceive the state with the budget and therefore the consequent inflation was crushing the people. He further said that the people of Pakistan should rise against this injustice by the govt. . The PML-N President assured the masses that PML-N would become the voice of the people inside and out of doors the Parliament over this great injustice. He questioned how can the impoverished people of Pakistan deal with this inflation. He said a government’s that snatched away the proper of individuals to measure had no right to control them.