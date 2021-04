The Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, has said that the government will begin registrations for COVID-19 vaccination for all citizens after Eid-ul-Fitr.

He announced this during an informal conversation with senior journalists on Thursday, days after the government ordered the single-dose vaccine Cansino from China.

Minister Umar said that the next five to six weeks are critical for the ongoing third wave of the pandemic in Pakistan.

Source: https://propakistani.pk/2021/04/08/govt-announces-covid-19-vaccine-registration-for-all-citizens-after-eid/