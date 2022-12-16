Government makes a plan to save energy and cut import costs

ISLAMABAD: The information minister stated on Thursday that the government has developed a national contingency energy-saving plan to stabilize the economy, conserve energy, and reduce import costs because an “extraordinary situation” necessitated “extraordinary measures.”

In a high-level meeting held on Thursday at the Prime Minister’s Office and presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the plan, which was created by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, was approved.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, the information minister, tweeted that the plan would be presented to the cabinet at the next meeting for final approval. All chief ministers would be invited, so it could be implemented with the provinces.

وزیراعظم شہباز شریف کی زیر صدارت معاشی بحالی، توانائی کی قلت کے خاتمے کےلئے اجلاس ہوا۔ توانائی کی بچت کا قومی ہنگامی پلان تیار کرلیا گیا جس سے امپورٹ بل میں نمایاں اور واضح کمی ہوگی۔ غیرمعمولی صورتحال میں غیرمعمولی اقدامات کا فیصلہ کیاگیا۔ — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) December 15, 2022

Numerous government and private buildings would be converted to solar energy and a crackdown on electricity theft would be implemented as part of the plan.

She stated that the primary objective of the emergency energy savings plan was to lessen the burden placed on citizens and the economy by the continuing global rise in the price of fuel, including oil.

She continued, “To deal with the extraordinary situation, extraordinary measures are required so that the contingency plan would significantly reduce the import bill.”

The meeting was informed that the energy-saving plan could help stabilize the economy by saving billions of dollars annually.

According to Ms. Aurangzeb, extraordinary measures were required to deal with the extraordinary circumstance in which each Pakistani would be required to contribute.

The clergyman cited State leader Sharif as saying: ” Pakistan must conserve energy if it is to survive.

Later, she stated in a tweet that Pakistan’s annual import bill was $29 billion. This is more than six kharab rupees in rupees. It has been estimated that the energy savings plan will result in annual savings of billions of dollars, or more than 262 billion Pakistani rupees.

Her tweet, on the other hand, was full of typos because $29 billion is equivalent to Rs60 kharab, or Rs6 trillion, and the country’s import bill exceeded $80 billion in the previous fiscal year. In addition, only a $1.2 billion reduction in the bill would be achieved by saving Rs262 billion.

Perhaps this is the reason why a person on Twitter wrote to Ms. Aurangzeb: We would also like to live in Pakistan, where the cost of imports is $29 billion.

پاکستان کا امپورٹ بل 29 بلین ڈالر سالانہ ہے۔ روپے میں یہ رقم 6 کھرب روپے سے زیادہ ہے۔ توانائی بچت پلان کے نتیجے میں اربوں ڈالر سالانہ کی بچت کا تخمینہ لگایا گیا ہے جو پاکستانی روپے میں262 ارب روپے سے زائد رقم بنتی ہے۔ — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) December 15, 2022

Imran’s accountability

Later, Ms. Aurangzeb stated that PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who had held others accountable for four years, should also be held accountable for his own actions during his four-year rule, which will run from 2018 to 2022.

She stated that Mr. Khan’s alleged misappropriation of Toshakhana gifts was an “open-and-shut case.”

She stated, “It is not only a case of watches and gifts worth billions of rupees but also of his returns not declaring assets.”

She stated that Mr. Khan’s “false narrative” of accusing political opponents of corruption was no longer being heard by the general public.

She also slammed the Punjab government, claiming that the provincial government had transformed educational facilities into political arenas.

The pastor said she was delighted to see that “young are creating some distance from the governmental issues of division and defilement of Imran Khan”, as they had understood that the nation was financially much better before Mr Khan came to drive.

She added, “The youth also knew that Mr. Khan’s “inefficiency and incompetence” was causing the country’s economic crisis. Now, Imran Khan must answer for his theft and corruption.