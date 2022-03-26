Google on Wednesday said it would allow Spotify to use its own payment system in its Android app as part of a new airman aimed at fighting app makers’ enterprises about high freights and allegedly anticompetitive geste.

Druggies who have downloaded Spotify from the Google Play Store will be presented with a choice to pay with either Spotify’s payment system or with Google Play Billing in some countries in the coming months.

The airman will allow a small number of sharing inventors, starting with Spotify, to offer an fresh billing option next to Google Play’s billing system in their apps.

“This airman will help us to increase our understanding of whether and how stoner choice billing works for druggies in different countries and for inventors of different sizes and orders,”Google said in a blog post.

Under a new competition law in South Korea last time, Google also said it would allow inventors to introduce a alternate payment system alongside its own there.

Spotify said its trial with Google was part of a”multi-year agreement,”without evolving.

App inventors similar as Spotify that vend digital goods have complained for times about having to use the sanctioned payment systems of the Play Store and Apple’s App Store.

Google and Apple collect up to 30 of each payment as a figure, which inventors say is too high. Both have lowered freights in numerous circumstances and have said that they’re demanded to fund a safe and secure mobile ecosystem.

Google didn’t specify the figure that it would collect in the new airman.

The company is ramping up enforcement of its Google Play Billing demand, and it has saidnon-compliant apps could be blocked from publishing updates starting on Friday.