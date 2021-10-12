Germany became the first team to join hosts Qatar at the 2022

Germany turned into the main group to join has Qatar at the 2022 World Cup with a pounding triumph in North Macedonia.

Previous England youth global Jamal Musiala opened his record for the Germans, running in on objective and stroking home a certain completion.

Kai Havertz guaranteed the principal objective in the subsequent half, opening in from Thomas Muller’s unselfish pass.

Timo Werner crushed home the subsequent after Muller’s sublime flick and furthermore nestled into wonderful third.

The Germans might have had more, however, Chelsea forward Werner shook the post with a pounding low drive on the stroke of halftime, yet figured out how to score twice as his side took care of business with clinical completing in the subsequent period.

It will be a memorable night for 18-year-old ex-Chelsea foundation graduate Musiala, who played multiple times for different England youth groups yet pronounced to play for Germany through his mom, as he got a first senior objective on his 10th cap.

Hansi Flick’s men, who are four-time title holders, arrive at the competition for the twentieth event, with just Brazil (21) showing up on more occasions.

They did it with two games to save, with gatherings against Liechtenstein and Armenia to come one month from now.