Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf’s body to be moved to Pakistan today

Today, the body of former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf will be brought back to Pakistan from the United Arab Emirates, where he died on Sunday at the age of 79 after a long illness.

At 11:30 a.m. local time in Pakistan, a special flight will transport the deceased former army chief’s ashes to Pakistan.

At the request of Musharraf’s family, the Pakistani embassy in the United Arab Emirates had issued a “no objection certificate” (NOC) for the return of his body to Pakistan.

Sehba Musharraf, the deceased’s wife, son Bilal, and daughter Ayla will transport the body to Pakistan.

When the body got to Pakistan, the doctors said that Musharraf should be buried right away.

For the time being, the body of the former president has been kept in the mortuary of a nearby hospital.

Musharraf, who was 79 years old, passed away on Sunday in a hospital. At American Hospital Dubai, he was receiving treatment for amyloidosis.

The family of Musharraf had submitted a request to transfer his body to Pakistan at the Pakistani consulate in Dubai.

‘Musharraf to be laid to rest in Karachi’

According to sources close to his family, the former president will be buried in a graveyard in Karachi. The family of the deceased sought permission to transfer Musharraf’s remains to Pakistan by making a formal request to the Pakistani consulate in Dubai.

The fact that the former president’s mother was buried in Dubai and his father in Karachi is important to note here. The diplomatic officials added that the special plane carrying the body of the former army chief will land in Rawalpindi. “His [Musharraf’s] passport has been cancelled.”

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, a spokesperson for the Foreign Office, previously confirmed that they were facilitating the transportation of the deceased army chief’s remains.

She continued, “Our missions in the UAE are facilitating the transportation of the mortal remains and are in contact with the family.”

Condolences

Politicians such as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the chief of the army staff expressed their condolences for Musharraf’s passing as soon as it was reported.

I offer my condolences to the family of General (rtd) Pervez Musharraf. May the departed soul rest in peace! — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) February 5, 2023

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Tri-Services Chiefs and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad offered their sincere condolences regarding Musharraf’s passing.

“On the sad passing of General Pervez Musharraf, former president, CJCSC, and chief of army staff, the chiefs of the services and CJCSC convey their deepest condolences. The military’s media wing prayed, “May Allah bless the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family.”