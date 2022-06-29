G-20 event in disputed Kashmir futile, misleading exercise: Rehmani

The Chairman Jammu and Kashmir People’s Freedom League and ex-Convener of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir section has spoke to the G-20 nations to peruse genuine aims of India in her thought process to call G-20 highest point an in the Occupied area of Jammu and Kashmir.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a proclamation gave in Islamabad asked the reasoning behind holding the G-20 gathering an in the area, which is confronting horrendous common freedoms circumstance because of the conflict of dread released by India against its occupants subsequent to denying it of its statehood in 2019.