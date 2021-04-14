Four ‘terrorists’ killed in Bolan

Four suspected terrorists were killed on Tuesday in an operation conducted by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Bolan district.

The terrorists, who were killed in a heavy exchange of fire, included Akram Zehri, the leader of a banned organization, who was involved in various terrorist attacks.

He was wanted by security forces for killing innocent peo­­ple belonging to the Haz­ara community and carried a head money of Rs5 million.

A spokesperson for the CTD Balochistan said a major terrorism plot prepared by the banned Lashkar-i-Jhangvi/ militant Islamic State group had been foiled. The intelligence-based operation was carried out in the mountainous area of Aab-i-Gum of Bolan district on the night between Monday and Tuesday.

