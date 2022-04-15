Former PCB BoG members ask PM Shehbaz to restore departmental cricket structure

LAHORE: Several cricket coordinators including previous individuals from the Board of Governors of the Pakistan Cricket Board have requested of the recently chosen Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to promptly reestablish the past constitution of the PCB and reestablish departmental, local, region and club cricket which has been useless because of the execution of the 2019 constitution.

The calls for inversion are being driven by previous BoG part Nauman Butt, who needed to leave his post during the residency of past PCB administrator Ehsan Mani.

Nauman had been against PCB’s transition to break down the departmental cricket framework and present a local framework during a gathering of the BoG in Quetta.

A joint-press proclamation by Nauman close by other previous BoG individuals Suleman Talpur and Shakil Sheik, and previous Bahawalpur Cricket Association president Tariq Sarwar on Wednesday said that the most recent three years were the haziest period in Pakistan’s cricketing history as the PCB followed up on previous Prime Minister Imran Khan’s longing to annul the departmental framework.

Noticing that it had prompted a few cricketers losing their positions, they said that it was basic that Shehbaz – as the supporter in-head of the PCB – finds a way quick ways to put Pakistan’s homegrown cricket structure in the groove again as the whole framework had been running on specially appointed premise since the execution of the new PCB constitution in August 2019.