Former Bangladesh chief justice gets 11 years jail for money laundering

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s previous boss equity was condemned in absentia to 11 years in prison for defilement on Tuesday, for a situation that resistance gatherings and allies say is politically inspired.

Surendra Kumar Sinha, 70, headed the Supreme Court when it decided in 2017 that parliament couldn’t sack judges, a move hailed by attorneys as defending legal autonomy.

Sinha left Bangladesh in late 2017 asserting he had been compelled to move to one side after the milestone administering. He resides in North America where he has apparently looked for refuge.

Campaigners have said his flight was a gigantic hit to the believability of the nation’s legal executive and blamed the public authority for following Sinha.

“It was hard to miss that the public authority was irate with him and… not really set in stone to simply kill his standing,” Asif Nazrul, a law educator at Dhaka University said.

Judge Shaikh Nazmul Alam of Special Judge’s Court in Dhaka conveyed Tuesday’s decision, requesting Sinha to serve seven years in prison for laundering cash and four years for a break of trust, investigator Khurshid Alam Khan said.

“This decision demonstrated that no one in the nation is above law. Bad behaviors will acquire anybody the preliminary,” he said.

Sinha was the primary Hindu boss equity in the authoritatively common Muslim-larger part country of 169 million.

He later composed a book named “A Broken Dream: Rule of Law, Human Rights and Democracy” wherein he said he had been compelled to leave and escape in the wake of being compromised by a tactical security office.