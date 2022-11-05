Prices of essential food particulars, including tomatoes and onions, continued to be a major factor as daily affectation measured by the Sensitive Price indicator(SPI) clocked in at 30.6 per cent time- on- time(YoY) for the week ending on Nov 3, data participated by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics(PBS) showed on Friday.

Last week, YoY affectation was measured at 30.68 pc.

On a week- on- week base, affectation rose 0.53 pc, down significantly from a record high of 4.13 pc last week.

The SPI monitors the prices of 51 essential particulars grounded on a check of 50 requests in 17 metropolises across the country. During the week under review, the prices of 21 particulars increased, nine dropped and 21 remained unchanged.

Highest YoY rise

Onions: 213.16pc

Tomatoes: 79.14pc

Diesel: 74.51pc

Pulse Gram: 62.52pc

Pulse Moong: 55.4pc

Highest WoW rise

Tomatoes: 15.97pc

Onions: 9.38pc

Bananas: 3.77pc

Potatoes: 2.88pc

Salt: 2.58pc

Highest WoW fall

Chicken: 3.77pc

Pulse Masoor: 2.25pc

LPG: 1.75pc

Pulse Gram: 1.08pc

Vegetable ghee 1kg: 0.17pc

Vegetable prices have soared across the country in the fate of the ruinous thunderstorm cataracts this time. To combat rising prices, the government had exempted deals duty and withholding duty on the import of tomatoes and onions for a period of four months starting in September.

before this week, caption affectation for October clocked in at 26.6 pc YoY, over three chance points advanced than last month’s 23.18 pc and significantly advanced than the9.2 pc in the same month last time.

The inflationary trend was driven by a double- number increase in allsub-indices except communication. Prices of perishable food particulars and transport remained high, rising to 70.47 pc and 53.43 pc YoY, independently.