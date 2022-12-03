Following an ICBM test, US and Asian allies impose new sanctions on North Korea

WASHINGTON: Following Pyongyang’s most recent and largest intercontinental ballistic missile test last month, the United States, South Korea, and Japan have imposed sanctions on North Korean officials associated with the country’s weapons programs.

On Thursday, the individuals were identified as Jon Il Ho, Yu Jin, and Kim Su Gil by the US Treasury Department. In April, the European Union named them all as targets of sanctions.

Sanctions against eight entities and seven additional individuals, including a Singaporean and a Taiwanese, were announced by the foreign ministry of South Korea. The ministry stated that all are already subject to sanctions imposed by the United States from January 2018 to October 2022.

The Lazarus Group, which is suspected of carrying out cyberattacks, was one of three entities and an individual that Japan had also designated for new sanctions, according to the foreign ministry of Japan.

China and Russia have resisted recent attempts to increase sanctions imposed by the United Nations, arguing that they should be relaxed to speed up negotiations and prevent harm to humanitarians. Washington now has to concentrate on trilateral efforts with partners in Europe, South Korea, and Japan.

The most recent sanctions come after North Korea tested an ICBM on November 18, which was part of a record-breaking run of more than 60 missile launches this year. There are also concerns that it may soon resume its nuclear weapons testing, which has been suspended since 2017.

According to a statement from the Treasury, Jon Il Ho and Yu Jin were vice directors and directors of North Korea’s Munitions Industry Departments, respectively, and played significant roles in the creation of weapons of mass destruction.

From 2018 to 2021, Kim Su Gil was said to have been the director of the Korean People’s Army General Political Bureau, where he was in charge of putting into action decisions about the WMD program.

Using the initials of North Korea’s official name, Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson stated in the statement, “Treasury is taking action in close trilateral coordination with the Republic of Korea and Japan against officials who have had leading roles in the DPRK’s unlawful WMD and ballistic missile programs.”

“Recent launches demonstrate the need for all nations to fully implement UN Security Council resolutions, which are intended to prevent the DPRK from acquiring the technologies, materials, and revenue Pyongyang require to develop its prohibited WMD and ballistic missile capabilities,” the statement reads.

Although they appear largely symbolic, the sanctions place a freeze on the individuals’ assets that are based in the United States and prohibit transactions with them.

The most recent move, according to South Korea’s foreign ministry, was part of the country’s efforts to sternly respond to North Korea’s growing nuclear and missile threats.

North Korea’s missile and nuclear weapon programs have continued to evolve despite decades of sanctions imposed by the United States.

Anthony Ruggiero, who oversaw North Korea sanctions efforts under former President Donald Trump, stated, “Targeting senior officials inside North Korea responsible for WMD and missile activities and working with South Korea and Japan are important, but it is an inadequate and symbolic response to 60+ missile tests, including 8 ICBM tests.”

He stated, “The Biden administration should sanction Pyongyang’s revenue and force Kim Jong Un to make hard decisions about his strategic priorities.”

Jake Sullivan, the US National Security Advisor, stated earlier that Washington was committed to using diplomacy and pressure to persuade North Korea to give up its nuclear arsenal.

He stated that despite the difficulties, the administration remained committed to holding Pyongyang accountable.

The sanctions had been successful in “slowing down the development” of the weapons programs, according to a White House National Security Council spokesperson, and Pyongyang had turned to “increasingly desperate ways to generate revenue like virtual currency heists and other cybercrime to fund its weapons programs.”

“The DPRK’s choice to keep disregarding our effort isn’t to their greatest advantage, or in light of a legitimate concern for individuals of the DPRK.”