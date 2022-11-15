Focus of PDP is on resolution of Kashmir dispute, says Mehbooba

In India illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the President of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Mehbooba Mufti has said if the people of the home unite also getting back its special status won’t be a huge task.

In August 2019, the Modi-led fascist Indian government repealed Kashmir’s special status and assessed a military siege in the home.

Mehbooba Mufti speaking at a function in Srinagar said the focus of the PDP is on the resolution of the Kashmir disagreement. “Our identity and our actuality are at stake. It isn’t about Composition 370 and 35A, it’s about the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. Our thing posts are changing. They suppose the people will forget the introductory issue and talk about Composition 370,” she added.

“We aren’t going to raise this issue, again and again, its( Composition 370) restoration is a reality and it’ll be a moment, hereafter or day after, but, along with that, the PDP will continue its struggle for the resolution of the Kashmir issue for which so numerous people have offered their lives,” Mehbooba said. — KMS