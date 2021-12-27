Fo Condemns Killing Of Six Youth In Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan firmly censures extrajudicial killings of six additional Kashmiri youth in IIOJK by Indian occupation powers over the most recent three days in proceeding with counterfeit experiences thus called cordon-and-search-activities, ARY NEWS revealed citing Foreign Office.

A representative for Foreign Office shared that a 19-year-old understudy was martyred today by Indian occupation powers without risk of punishment in Islamabad, IIOJK. No less than 18 Kashmiris have been martyred by Indian occupation powers in the long stretch of December up to this point.

The Indian armed force has strengthened self-assertive confinements, night strikes, intimidation, provocation, and embarrassment of Kashmiris, and the extra-legal killings in organized experiences and cordon-and-search activities proceed with unabated, the representative.

Read: Pak PM makes an attempt to rake up Kashmir at OIC meeting on Afghanistan

He said that internment of the last remaining parts of saints at obscure areas since April last year, without the assent and presence of their families, is one more detestable appearance of the hard conduct and moral liquidation of BJP-RSS join.

The Foreign Office forewarned that India ought to be very much aware that no measure of persecution and utilization of power can break the desire of the bold Kashmiri individuals who are unflinchingly facing India’s state-psychological oppression in IIOJK, and battling for their natural right to self-assurance as revered in the important UN Security Council goals.

It further emphasized its approach to the global-local area to consider India responsible for its grave and precise infringement of common liberties and worldwide compassionate law in involved Kashmir, which should be researched by a free Commission of Inquiry as suggested by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in its reports of 2018 and 2019.