India’s Gujarat state on Wednesday mourned the death of 135 people from a ground collapse on the weekend, with the public flag at half- mast in government structures and public functions, receptions, and entertainment programmes cancelled.

Deliverance workers would continue their hunt for any unaccounted persons for a fourth day, a government control room said, though original officers said on Tuesday that only one person was believed to be missing still.

The social- period suspense footbridge in Morbi city, over the Machchhu swash, was packed with rubberneckers around the Diwali and Chhath Puja carnivals when it gave way on Sunday evening, transferring people plunging about 10 metres(33 bases) into the water.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has appealed to people in his state to supplicate for the departed souls and their families.

Morbi resident Ashok Bhai Jindani, 55, lit incense before icons of gods in his footwear shop in the city centre which is packed with small businesses.

“For the people who have failed, I’ll supplicate that god brings peace to them and their families,” Jindani said.

“The shop possessors then have opened their businesses after two days moment. In the evening we will see if all of our neighbouring shops can come together and go to the civil sanitarium to supplicate together.”

A elderly police functionary told Reuters this week that about 200 people were on the ground when it collapsed.

Original megacity officers said tickets for about 400 people had been vended, although not inescapably to be on the ground at the same time.

Police have arrested nine people for the disaster.