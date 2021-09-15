First of 2 Airbus A320s cquired by PIA shows up in Islamabad

RAWALPINDI: one among the 2 Airbus A320 aircraft the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had acquired on dry lease from the Bank of Utah, the US, landed at Islamabad International Airport on Tuesday morning.

The other aircraft is predicted to arrive within a few of weeks, consistent with a PIA spokesman.

With the addition of those two Airbus A320s, the ensign carrier’s fleet will increase to 29 aircraft of various brands.

The spokesman said PIA had floated tender for acquisition of aircraft on lease. He said the 2 aircraft acquired on dry lease from the Bank of Utah were manufactured in 2017 with passenger capacity of 170 seats.

The PIA has planned to upgrade its fleet with new versions of fuel-efficient latest technology aircraft. the method of inducting aircraft had bogged down thanks to Covid pandemic and prevailing aircraft industry crisis worldwide, consistent with the airline spokesman.

Air Marshal Arshad Malik, chief military officer of the ensign carrier, while sharing his views on delivery of the primary A320 aircraft said that PIA’s aim was to supply best services to its customers with fuel efficient, latest technology aircraft.

He congratulated the airline management for inducting the aircraft in such difficult times. He also thanked the govt , particularly the finance ministry, PIA Board of Directors and Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan for his or her support during this regard.

Air Marshal Malik instructed PIA engineering and anxious departments to right away fulfill all necessary requirements and to bring this aircraft into operation as soon as possible.

Pilots alerted

Meanwhile, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has issued fresh instructions for flights passing through and entering the airspace of Afghanistan.

Just each day ago, the PIA had operated its first chartered passenger flight to Kabul after the Taliban takeover.

A notice to airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority asked pilots to take care of a distance between aircrafts thanks to the non-availability of the air-traffic system at the Kabul airport.

NOTAM may be a notice to alert aircraft pilots of potential hazards along a flight route or at a location that would affect flight safety.

In accordance with the rules of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), three NOTAMs were issued by the Pakistani aviation authority.

Under the instructions, two aircraft must maintain a distance of quarter-hour longitudinal spacing from preceding traffic at an equivalent level in Kabul airspace.

It said the planes entering Afghanistan airspace should make sure the implementation of Kabul’s Flight Information Region (FIR). The NOTAM issued on the request of Kabul said that Primary Surveillance Radar (PSR) and Secondary Surveillance Radar (SSR) are fully functional. there’ll be no delays for arrival and departures.

It has been advised that flights follow the quality procedure of ICAO whereas the pilots shall make sure the implementation of ICAO’s laws for emergency descent.