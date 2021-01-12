First nets for Babar following thumb injury

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has started net practice here at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) after missing out all the matches of Pakistan against New Zealand owing to thumb injury.

Babar’s thumb was injured during net practice in Queens Town on Dec 12. Despite missing out all the matches, Babar remained with the team in New Zealand. The New Zealand series was Babar’s first as Test captain and now he has to lead Pakistan in the home series against South Africa starting from Jan 26 with the first Test scheduled to be played in Karachi.

The second Test is scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi from Feb 4 following which the two teams will play three T20Is in Lahore from Feb 11 to 14.

