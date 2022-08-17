First Lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID: White House

WASHINGTON: US First Lady Jill Biden has tried positive for Covid-19 and created gentle side effects, the White House said Tuesday, fourteen days after her significant other Joe Biden gotten the infection briefly time.

The 71-year-old spouse of the president tried negative Monday yet created “cold-like side effects late at night,” her correspondences chief Elizabeth Alexander said in a proclamation.

The primary woman has been endorsed a course of the oral antiviral pill Paxlovid and will separate for something like five days.

She “is twofold inoculated, two times supported, and just encountering gentle side effects,” Alexander added.

Jill Biden tried positive while on vacation in South Carolina, where she is remaining at a confidential home and will get back to the White House after two continuous negative tests, her helper said.

President Biden, who turns 80 in November, has as of late recuperated from two separate episodes of the Covid.

He previously tried positive on July 21 and kept on completing his obligations while separating at the White House.

Following four days of negative tests he once more got a positive outcome on July 30 and entered disengagement a subsequent time.