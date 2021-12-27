First-ever security policy being unveiled today

ISLAMABAD: The public authority is declaring the very first National Security Policy of the country on Monday (today) at a gathering wherein common and military administration will talk about interior and outer security issues.

As per Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Prime Minister Imran Khan has assembled a conference of the powerful National Security Committee which will be joined in, among others, by senior military authorities, including Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and Inter-Services Intelligence Director General Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum.

“It will be the very first National Security Policy to be endorsed at the gathering and later it will be disclosed,” the pastor said.

At the point when gotten some information about notable elements of the arrangement, he said the approach would cover all interior and outer security perspectives, remembering the circumstance for Afghanistan and its effect on Pakistan, India, and so on.

