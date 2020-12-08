Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has assured to allocate space for first ever baseball stadium in Lahore.

The assurance was given to a joint delegation of Pakistan Federation Baseball (PBF) and Punjab Baseball Association (PBA) headed by Syed Fakhar Ali Shah during a meeting.

Sheikh Mazhar Ahmed, Secretary PBF said that the president briefed the minister that Pakistan had achieved 5th ranking in Asia and 27th in the World, but there was no baseball stadium specified for the game.

“We have to hold our competitions, both domestic and international at football or cricket grounds, which is creating problems in the development of baseball,” the secretary said.

The minister while praising the efforts and achievements of the baseball at international level assured infrastructure facilities for the game of baseball.

Meanwhile, the game of baseball had also been included in the calendar of activities of the Pakistan Inter-Board, which means now baseball would be held at school and college levels as well, the secretary said.

Mazhar said that the decision was taken at a meeting held between chairman Pakistan Board Dr. Mohammad Mazhar with PBF president Fakhar in Bahawalpur, the other day.

He said the step would promote the game at the grassroots level.

Source:https://www.dawn.com/news/1594569/first-ever-baseball-stadium-to-be-established-in-lahore-soon