Fight breaks out in the Turkish parliament, hospitalizing an opposition MP

ANKARA: After being punched in the head in parliament during a heated budget debate on Tuesday, a lawmaker from a Turkish nationalist opposition party was taken to intensive care.

The 58-year-old lawmaker for the Iyi (Good) Party, Huseyin Ors, was shown being struck by Zafer Isik, a member of the ruling AKP, in images published by the DHA news agency. During the fight, a number of other lawmakers fell to the ground.

Aylin Cesur, a fellow Iyi Party lawmaker who is a doctor by training and gave Ors first aid on the floor of the chamber, stated that Ors’s condition remained critical. According to DHA, Cesur stated, “He is still being treated in the intensive care unit.”

She stated, “I am very depressed.” After the blow to the head, his general condition was poor.

During particularly contentious discussions, Turkiye’s lively parliament has witnessed numerous fights. During heated discussions about Turkiye’s military involvement in Syria in 2020, a fistfight broke out.

Six months before the next scheduled parliamentary and presidential elections, lawmakers of all stripes are attempting to defend their interests during this year’s budget debates.