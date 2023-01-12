Fate of Ukraine’s Soledar unclear as Wagner claims control

On Wednesday, the Russian mercenary group Wagner claimed control of the Ukrainian city of Soledar and stated that “urban battles” were still taking place.

The battle for Soledar, which is famous for its salt mines, has been described as bloody and intense by both sides. Moscow’s forces would have won a significant victory if it fell.

The city of Bakhmut, which Russia has been attempting to seize for months, is 15 kilometers (nine miles) away from Soledar, which is in the Donetsk region.

The head of Russia’s controversial Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, claimed early on Wednesday that his troops had taken over the town.

Prigozhin made the claim on social media that “Wagner units have taken control of the whole territory of Soledar.”

However, the businessman with ties to the Kremlin added, “Urban battles are being fought in the city center.”

Additionally, he stated that “the number of captives” would be revealed on Wednesday.

He didn’t say where he posted a picture of himself surrounded by Wagner fighters in military gear.

‘Exclusively’ Wagner

Another picture of Prigozhin and armed fighters was published by the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, which claimed it was taken in the salt mines of Soledar.

Wagner units had stormed Soledar “exclusively,” according to Prigozhin.

The Russian military hasn’t said anything yet.

Wagner asserts control, leaving the fate of Ukraine’s Soledar uncertain. Ukraine reported this week that its fighters were surviving intense assaults on the city.

Late on Tuesday, Kyiv’s defense ministry stated, “Even after suffering colossal losses, Russia is still maniacally trying to seize Soledar.”

In his daily nightly address on Tuesday, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Donetsk region was in a “difficult situation.” He praised the Ukrainian soldiers’ “bravery” in defending Soledar.

He stated earlier this week that fighting had flattened Soledar: Everything has been destroyed completely.”

Tuesday, the United Kingdom stated that Soledar was “likely in control” by Moscow’s forces.

Kharkiv strikes

Just a few hours after a surprise visit by Germany’s foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, Russian strikes struck the major city of Kharkiv in the north, posing a threat to the fall of Soledar.

The frontline has moved east since a Ukrainian counter-offensive retook Russian territory last year, despite heavy bombardment of Kharkiv throughout the war.

On her unannounced trip, Baerbock promised additional German support for Kyiv.

However, her accompanying Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, stated that Berlin’s refusal to send Kyiv battle tanks was causing deaths.

Olaf Scholz, the German Chancellor, recently agreed to provide Ukraine with Marder infantry fighting vehicles, which Kyiv had long wanted for its fight against Russia’s offensive.

However, Berlin has so far declined to supply Ukraine with Leopard battle tanks that are more advanced.

Kuleba stated, “The longer it takes to make the decision, the more people will die.”

Zelensky was promised by Emmanuel Macron of France that Paris would send light tanks made in France to Kyiv last week. France would become the first Western nation to deliver tanks to Ukraine as a result.

Germany is under pressure because of the move.

Germany will continue to provide weapons “that Ukraine needs in order to free its citizens who are still suffering under the terror of Russian occupation,” Baerbock emphasized.

Baerbock brought with her a “further help package” that included power generators, twenty million euros (or 21 million dollars) for demining, and twenty million euros as financial assistance for the Starlink project, which ensures that the country has access to the internet.

Since the Kremlin launched its offensive on February 24, 2013, a number of Western leaders have visited Ukraine, but none have traveled as far east as Baerbock.

For security reasons, she was not allowed to tell anyone about her visit until she got back to Berlin.

Putin ally stripped of citizenship

Zelensky also said on Tuesday that he had taken away Viktor Medvedchuk’s citizenship. Medvedchuk was once thought to be the top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Kyiv.

Zelensky stated in his daily address that Medvedchuk and three others were stripped of their citizenship when they were handed over to Russia as part of a prisoner exchange in September.

Zelensky stated that those who “choose to serve not the people of Ukraine, but the murderers who came to Ukraine” were the ones for whom the move was appropriate.

The super-rich power broker, who was once referred to as the “dark prince” of Ukrainian politics, was accused of high treason, attempting to steal natural resources from Crimea, which Russia had annexed, and giving Moscow Ukrainian military secrets.

