Farooq Sattar, Shehbaz Sharif voice concern over worsening economic condition

LAHORE: A previous convener of the MQM Coordination Committee, Dr. Farooq Sattar, on Friday approached PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and talked about issues concerning public and political significance.

The two chiefs talked about the general circumstance in the nation and significant policy driven issues. The two chiefs communicated worry over the nation’s deteriorating financial condition and expanding expansion. They concurred that conditions requested an adjustment of the country.

As per the PML-N, the two chiefs examined the electronic democratic machine and the public authority’s constituent change drives. Mr. Shehbaz and Mr. Sattar consented to proceed with correspondence and interview in the future.

Conversing with correspondents after the gathering, PML-N secretary general Ahsan Iqbal said there was a need to send Imran Khan home assuming the nation expected to save itself from a monetary fiasco.

“There is a need to change the pilot and not the team as it won’t work,” he said.

In the meantime, Pak Sarzameen Party executive Mustafa Kamal said on Friday that the Constitution should ensure that decisions to the public and common gatherings be made restrictive upon the holding of nearby bodies surveys so the answer for public issues could be settled at their doorsteps.

“The three-point plan proposed by the PSP is the answer for 95% of Pakistan’s concerns,” he said.

Mr. Kamal approached Jamaat-I-Islami boss Sirajul Haq and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi during his visit to Lahore. On Thursday he met Shehbaz Sharif.

Mr. Kamal enlightened them regarding PSP’s “principled position” on the neighborhood bodies alteration act and the continuous shamefulness against individuals of Sindh.