Facebook reaches record two billion users

Facebook has two billion daily active users, according to Meta’s Q4 2022 earnings report.

Facebook, which debuted almost two decades ago, now has a record number of daily active users. This time, Facebook saw an increase of 4% year-over-year.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg added, “Our community continues to grow, and I’m pleased with the strong engagement across our apps,” in an official statement. Facebook recently crossed the 2 billion daily active users mark. This is largely due to the development of our AI discovery engine and reels. Beyond this, the “Year of Efficiency” is our management theme for 2023, and our goal is to become a stronger and more agile organization.

In the third quarter of the year, the company’s active monthly user base was close to 2.93 billion.

In 2022, Meta’s Reality Labs division lost a significant $13.7 billion, despite Facebook’s growing revenue.