Exports to arrive at record levels by 2023: Razak

ISLAMABAD: The govt would take exports to record levels by 2023 by providing a far better business environment for the economic sector within the country, Commerce Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood said on Wednesday.

Addressing the launching ceremony of Seventh Reform Action Plan organised by the Board of Investment (BoI), the adviser to the prime minister said improving Pakistan’s simple Doing Business (EoDB) ranking will boost foreign investment within the country.

“Pakistan’s rise within the last two years from 148 points to 108 points within the World Bank’s EoDB rankings report may be a milestone within the growth of foreign investment within the country,” he said.

“One of our main areas is to figure on improving the country’s EoBD ranking to supply a far better business environment for foreign and native investment within the country. Besides this the govt is additionally committed to decrease the value of doing business within the country,” he added.

BoI secretary Fareena Mazhar said that thus far Pakistan has implemented six reforms action plans. “Today we are gathered here to launch the seventh plan which is concentrated on improvements in firm entry regulations, reliability of electricity, tax regulations, trade regulations, creditors rights, better property rights, and court efficiency etc and reforms within the se areas play a serious role in the process of economic development,” she said.