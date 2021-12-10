Ex-JCSC chairman Gen Shamim Alam passes away

ISLAMABAD: Former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) General Shamim Alam Khan kicked the bucket in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

He was 84 and is made due by three children and his widow.

As indicated by his child Dr Najeeb Alam Khan, the memorial service supplication will be held in Westridge at 4pm on Friday.

He said his dad had Covid-19 related medical problems and was conceded to the Military Hospital on Nov 22, where he kicked the bucket.

General Shamim was brought into the world in 1937 to Mehboob Alam Khan and Amirun Nisa Begum, a couple whose every one of the nine children joined Pakistan’s military and battled for the assurance of the country either in 1965 or 1971 fights India.

Gen Shamim enlisted in the military in 1956 and resigned in 1994 as the director of the JCSC.

Mehboob Alam Khan’s children are known as Alam siblings. Among them, five served in the military, three noticeable all around power and one in the naval force.

As per Lawrence College Ghora Gali, “all the nine Alam Khan siblings are old Gallians. “What separates these siblings is that every one of the nine joined guard powers, battled for Pakistan in 1965 and 1971 and acquired enormous regard. Two of the nine siblings embraced shahadat, one out of 1967 while on the job and the other in the 1971 conflict.”

Their mom Amirun Nisa was once gotten some information about having every one of her children in the powers and on war front simultaneously. She saidif she had more children, she would have joyfully sent them to protect the country.

“There is no known illustration of any such family in Pakistan or abroad where a bunch of nine siblings joined the powers, battled for the nation, acquired acknowledgment at the state level with two accepting affliction,” says the site of the school.

As per Dr Najeeb, Brig Zahir Alam Khan, Col Firoz Alam Khan, Sq Ldr Shuaib Alam Khan, General Shamim, Maj Aijaz Alam Khan, Vice Admiral Shamoon Alam Khan, Wing Commander Aftab Alam Khan, Flight Office Mushtaq Alam Khan and Lt Gen Javed Alam Khan are siblings and they all the while served in the military and partook in wars.

As per a report of their Alma matter, six of the nine siblings battled the 1965 conflict as the two more youthful ones — Aijaz Alam Khan and Javed Alam Khan — had not enlisted in the military till then, at that point, and the oldest, Zahir Alam Khan, was out of the country.

In the conflict of 1971, eight of the nine siblings battled as one of them, Mushtaq Alam Khan, had accepted suffering in 1967 at 23 years old while working.