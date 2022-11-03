Ethiopian govt, Tigrayan rebels agree to end two-year war

A armistice has been reached between Ethiopian government and Tigrayan revolutionists to halt two- time civil war leading to thousands of deaths.

The African Union has intermediated the ceasefire.

Speaking at the ceasefire form, Head of the African Union agreement platoon Olusegun Obasanjon told the media that the two parties in the Ethiopian conflict have formally agreed to the conclusion of conflict and to demilitarization

In a statement, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed described the agreement as monumental and married to its perpetration.

UN Secretary- General Antonio Guterres nominated it a welcome first step and hoped to bring some solace to the millions of Ethiopian civilians that have really suffered during this conflict.