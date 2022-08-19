Erdogan warns of ‘another Chernobyl’ after talks in Ukraine

LVIV: U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres encouraged Russia and Ukraine on Thursday to show a “feeling of give and take” to guarantee the proceeded with outcome of an UN handled bargain, even as Turkish pioneer Recep Tayyip Erdogan cautioned of a looming atomic catastrophe in Ukraine during his most memorable eye to eye chats with President Volodymyr Zelensky since the attack started.

“We are stressed. We don’t need another Chernobyl,” Erdogan said during a question and answer session in the eastern city of Lviv, during which he likewise guaranteed the Ukrainian chief that Ankara was a firm partner.

“While proceeding with our endeavors to find an answer, we stay on our Ukraine companions,” Erdogan said.

Guterres said he was “seriously worried” about the circumstance at the plant and said it must neutralized, add: “We should come out with the plain truth — any possible harm to Zaporizhzhia is self destruction”.

Erdogan, who has major international contentions with the Kremlin however keeps a nearby working relationship with President Vladimir Putin, met with the Russian chief under about fourteen days prior in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

The Turkish chief alongside Guterres were key representatives of an arrangement inked in Istanbul last month permitting the resumption of grain trades from Ukraine after Russia’s intrusion obstructed fundamental worldwide supplies.

In front of the question and answer session with Zelensky, Ukraine’s port power declared that the 25th freight transport under the arrangement had left for Egypt conveying 33,000 tons of grain.

Guterres said after talks in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv that 21 boats had withdrawn from Ukrainian ports under the arrangement in under a month, and 15 vessels had passed on Istanbul for Ukraine to stack up with grain and other food supplies.

“Since the Russian attack of Ukraine, I have been clear: There is no answer for the worldwide food emergency without guaranteeing full worldwide admittance to Ukraines food items and Russian food and composts,” he told journalists in Lviv.

“In any case, it is just the start. I encourage all gatherings to guarantee proceeded with progress.” He said the signatories to the arrangement had worked expertly and sincerely to keep the food streaming.