Entire Pakistan ready to host Australia: Rizwan

LAHORE: Mohammad Rizwan, the victor of PCB’s most significant cricketer of 2021 honor, has invited the assertions of Australian cricketers, previous players and telecasters anticipating visiting Pakistan.

Australia are booked to play three Tests, three ODIs and a T20 International in March-April. Every one of the three Tests are essential for the ICC World Test Championship, while the three ODIs are important for ICC World Cup Super League. This will be their first visit to Pakistan in quite a while.

Rizwan, 29, said his energy is now bobbing off the dividers to confront a cutthroat side like Australia at home.

“I can feel waves of energy for Australia’s visit through Pakistan,” Rizwan said here on Thursday.

“I have perused a few extremely sure comments from the partners in Australia about the visit to Pakistan. The whole country of Pakistan is prepared to invite Australia for the memorable visit following 24 years.”

The wicket-attendant/batsman is persuaded that a solid connection between cricketers of the two countries will additionally amplify the energy of this prominent visit.

“The two countries share a solid association. Australian cricketers like Usman Khawaja takes an interest in the HBL PSL, and our players [Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain] as of late highlighted in the 2021-22 Big Bash League. This further fortifies the connection between the two nations,” he underlined.

“Matthew Hayden, who was Pakistan group’s batting advisor [for this year’s]ICC T20 World Cup, enthusiastically shared his perspectives about Pakistan. Additionally, the adoration and esteem according to Justin Langer [Australia head coach] was conspicuous for Pakistan when I met him at the T20 World Cup semi-last of the worldwide occasion in Dubai.”

Talking about the intensity of the series, Rizwan, who made a world record for most T20 International runs last year, said: “Australia have as of late won the Ashes and they are a solid side, yet we have additionally had an enormous year and have sparkled splendidly across all designs. These two groups make the ideal formula for an exhilarating and energizing series.”