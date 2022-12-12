England won the second Test against Pakistan by 26 runs to win the series

Monday, England defeated Pakistan by 328 runs to take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series and win the second Test in Multan by 26 runs.

Fast bowler Mark Wood led England’s fightback by dismissing Mohammad Nawaz for 45 and Saud Shakeel for 94, despite Pakistan’s 198-4 start to the fourth day.

After lunch, Ollie Robinson threw out Mohammad Ali, the final batter, for nothing, which sparked celebrations among the England players. Wood wrapped up with 4-65.

In Rawalpindi, England won the first Test, their 17-year-old tour of Pakistan, by 74 runs.

Saturday marks the start of the third and final Test in Karachi.

England were let down by Saud Shakeel (94) and Mohammad Nawaz (45), an 80-run sixth-wicket partnership that saw them survive a second new ball after 80 overs.