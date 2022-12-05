England beat Senegal 3-0 in ‘Ruthless’ to advance to the France quarterfinals

KHOR AL: High-quality goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane, and Bukayo Saka propelled clinical England into a thrilling World Cup quarterfinal matchup with France on Sunday, despite a slow start.

Before two goals late in the first half changed the atmosphere of the game and made it impossible for England to win after the break, it took them a long time to impose themselves on the African champions, a team they had never faced before.

They now have 21 games unbeaten against African teams, including eight World Cup games, thanks to the impressive victory. Morocco is the only remaining African team in the tournament, and they play Spain on Tuesday.

“The heartlessness of the exhibition was astounding,” said director Gareth Southgate. “Every match presents a unique challenge and tactical issue that must be resolved. We have stepped in and are responding to those inquiries.

“The finishing was ruthless and the quality of the moves was outstanding.”

In the absence of injured midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate and suspended Idrissa Gueye, Senegal was always going to face a tough challenge.

The African team also lacked a cutting edge to challenge the England defense, which kept a clean sheet for the first time in 20 years after Sadio Mane’s injury kept him out of the tournament.

However, they were very much in the game for most of the first half because England was slow and static and Senegal had chances because of a series of misplaced passes.

Only the strong left arm of goalkeeper Jordan Pickford prevented the Africans from taking the lead after the best of them were defeated by Boulaye Dia.