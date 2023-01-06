Email addresses of 200 million Twitter users were leaked: researcher

LONDON: A security researcher said on Wednesday that hackers posted the email addresses of more than 200 million people who use Twitter on an online hacking forum.

Alon Gal, the co-founder of the Israeli cybersecurity monitoring company Hudson Rock, wrote on LinkedIn that the breach will, unfortunately, result in a lot of hacking, targeted phishing, and doing. He said it was one of the biggest leaks he had ever seen.

Since Gal’s initial social media post on December 24, neither has Twitter commented on the report nor responded to inquiries regarding the breach. Twitter did not specify what steps it had taken to investigate or resolve the issue.

Have I Been Pwned founder Troy Hunt viewed the leaked data and commented on Twitter that it appeared to be pretty much as described?