Elon Musk shares good news amid ongoing legal battle with Twitter

Tesla CEO Elon Musk imparted the uplifting news to his supporters in the midst of a continuous fight in court with Twitter more than a $44 billion buyout bargain.

Taking to Twitter, the extremely rich person reported that his organization, Tesla, has made north of 3,000,000 vehicles, out of which, Gigafactory Shanghai has made 1,000,000 vehicles.

“Congratulations, Giga Shanghai on making the millionth vehicle! Complete Teslas made now over 3M,” he tweeted.

He shared the uplifting news days after he sold almost $7 billion worth of Tesla shares, as per lawful filings distributed the week before.

The Tesla manager sold a few 7.9 million divides among August 5 and 9, as indicated by filings distributed on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s site.

“In the (ideally improbable) occasion that Twitter powers this arrangement to close and some value accomplices don’t come through, it is essential to stay away from a crisis offer of Tesla stock,” Musk composed on Twitter late Tuesday.

Twitter is secured in a fight in court with the fluctuating Tesla supervisor over his work to leave the April consent to purchase the organization, and an adjudicator has requested that a preliminary will start in October.

Musk has documented a countersuit, blaming Twitter for extortion and claiming the virtual entertainment stage deceived him about key parts of its business before he consented to a $44 billion buyout.