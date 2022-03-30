Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk is giving” serious study”to erecting a new social media platform, the billionaire said in a tweet on Saturday.

Musk was responding to a Twitter stoner’s question on whether he’d consider erecting a social media platform conforming of an open source algorithm and bone that would prioritize free speech, and where propaganda was minimum.

Musk, a fat stoner of Twitter himself, has been critical of the social media platform and its programs of late. He has said the company is undermining republic by failing to cleave to free speech principles.

His tweet comes a day after he put out a Twitter bean asking druggies if they believed Twitter adheres to the principle of free speech, to which over 70 suggested”no”.

“The consequences of this bean will be important. Please bounce precisely,”he said on Friday.

Still, he’d be joining a growing portfolio of technology companies that are situating themselves as titleholders of free speech and which hope to draw druggies who feel their views are suppressed on platforms similar as Twitter, Meta Platform’s Facebook and Alphabet- possessed Google’s YouTube, If Musk decides to go ahead with creating a new platform.

None of the companies, including Donald Trump’s Truth Social, Twitter challengers Gettr and Parler and videotape point Mumble, have come near to matching the reach and fashionability of the mainstream platforms so far.

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk is giving” serious study”to erecting a new social media platform, the billionaire said in a tweet on Saturday.

Musk was responding to a Twitter stoner’s question on whether he’d consider erecting a social media platform conforming of an open source algorithm and bone that would prioritize free speech, and where propaganda was minimum.

Musk, a fat stoner of Twitter himself, has been critical of the social media platform and its programs of late. He has said the company is undermining republic by failing to cleave to free speech principles.

His tweet comes a day after he put out a Twitter bean asking druggies if they believed Twitter adheres to the principle of free speech, to which over 70 suggested”no”.

“The consequences of this bean will be important. Please bounce precisely,”he said on Friday.

Still, he’d be joining a growing portfolio of technology companies that are situating themselves as titleholders of free speech and which hope to draw druggies who feel their views are suppressed on platforms similar as Twitter, Meta Platform’s Facebook and Alphabet- possessed Google’s YouTube, If Musk decides to go ahead with creating a new platform.

None of the companies, including Donald Trump’s Truth Social, Twitter challengers Gettr and Parler and videotape point Mumble, have come near to matching the reach and fashionability of the mainstream platforms so far.