Electric vehicles top priority, says Fawad

The government is working on promoting manufacturing of electric vehicles in the country, said Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Husain at the 23rd Sustainable Development Conference organised by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) here on Thursday.

He said the government has three top priorities — agriculture, electronics, and manufacturing of electric vehicles.

He added that the electric technology has affected all areas of traditional economy while adding that advanced countries are working on both civil and defense engineering advancement.

He was of the view that the investment-based health sector should be promoted and private partners should be encouraged to invest as it has huge potential.

The minister further said that he has been a great advocate of privatisation and wants the government should limit itself only to regulation.

He said that we must promote local partnerships, especially in manufacturing solar panels and batteries with China.

About synchronising academia with industries, the minister said that at least 40 universities have been tasked to adopt schools for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education.

