Ecnec okays Rs190bn road infrastructure projects

ISLAMABAD: The Exe­cutive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) on Wednesday supported Rs190.215 billion worth of tasks identified with street foundation and procurement of confidence in satellite innovations in Pakistan.

A gathering of Ecnec, chai­red by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and went to by Minister for Industries Khusro Bakhtiar and government secretaries, supported the Pakistan Optical Remote Sensing Satellite (PRSS-02) task of Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) worth Rs27.913bn.

The task will help in working of a native limit in the fields of room/satellite innovation and its applications, institutional limit working of Suparco and advancing cutting edge innovative work exercises in the country. This undertaking will add to securing of confidence in satellite advances in Pakistan.

Ecnec supported the Sialkot (Sambrial)- Kharian motorway project put together by the Ministry of Communication, alongside orders for the National Highway Authority (NHA) to introduce an advancement report on improvement of plan of action to Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the bureau. The task conceives development of 69km long, four-path wide Sambrial-Kharian motorway with designs to be built for six paths.

An authority declaration said the gathering gave endorsement to the New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) second modified venture. The modified venture visualizes development of NGIA alongside associated offices over a real estate parcel previously procured. The NGIA will supplant the current air terminal at Gwadar which has little terminal structure with restricted limit. The new air terminal will be reasonable for greater airplane like Airbus A-380 and Boeing-747 and 777 for worldwide and homegrown administrations.

Ecnec likewise endorsed an undertaking of the Ministry of Energy on the Asian Development Bank-financed Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) in Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco), with a mandate for beginning the task right away as a pilot project and including other electric providing organizations.

The task visualizes improving burden control and stacking the board up to the interface of the power circulation framework worked by conveyance organizations (Discos). The AMI project is planned as the smallest expense answer for diminish misfortunes and effectively adjusting supply in the particular spaces of Iesco.

The gathering likewise supported a position paper for corrections in the Ecnec’s 2004 choice and for endorsement of self-finance improvement plans of conveyance organizations/elements, presented by the Ministry of Energy.

The gathering endorsed Rs16.695bn for rebuilding of the Warsak trench framework in Peshawar and Nowshera regions. The second changed PC-1 was considered on a 50:50 expense dividing premise among the bureaucratic and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa legislatures. Any variety in the expense of the undertaking will be borne by the commonplace government.

Ecnec supported the Higher Education Development in Pakistan (HEDP-amended) undertaking of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) worth Rs12.782bn financed by the World Bank. The venture exercises will be executed all through Pakistan.

The gathering thought about the Pak University of Engineering and Emerging Technologies (PUEET) Phase-I (Knowledge Economy Initiative) venture of the HEC with an expense of Rs23.54bn. PUEET will be an examination and commercialisation college, which will house different focuses of greatness in the state of the art areas of science and innovation and a best in class innovation park.

The gathering supported the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement project at an expense of Rs97.146bn. The venture will work on the personal satisfaction of the occupants of five KP urban communities — Abbottabad, Kohat, Mardan, Mingora and Peshawar — straightforwardly benefitting around 6,000,000 metropolitan populace.

Ecnec additionally endorsed the development of tenth Avenue from IJP Road to Srinagar Highway, Islamabad, at a complete expense of Rs12.139bn. The task will be executed in two stages and will be finished in two years.

The gathering conceded a choice on the Greater Thar Canal project with orders for the applicable partners, both at the government and commonplace levels, to arrive at an agreement among them preceding its resubmission to Ecnec.